A Royal in Distress

‘Is it Because I’m a Mosarwa?’ Kedia Kgosi Feels Undermined
“Totang kgosi e kgolo banna.” So goes the Bakgatla regiment song. A clear call for absolute respect and loyalty for the tribal leader, something Bakgatla have upheld for many generations.
However, Kgosi Kgethelo Gaboromelwe of Kedia, a village located 15km south-west of Mopipi with a population of at least 1,600, is convinced he will never receive such respect.
“I believe the reason is simply because I’m a Mosarwa,” Gaboromelwe told The Voice in a heartfelt interview.
The Kedia royal said he has tried in vain to complain about the disrespect he encounters from his village, particularly from people who should be helping him run the village.
“I’m rarely consulted. My leadership is being undermined. The only reason I can think of why I’m being ignored is that I’m a Mosarwa,” Gaboromelwe grumbled.
In the latest incident, the Kgosi said he arrived at the Kgotla on May Day to find new security guards manning the premises. When he inquired about their presence, he was told the guards were recently hired and had reported for duty.
“How do I have people working at the kgotla and I’m not aware of it? Who hired them?” he demanded, adding he enquired from the Village Development Committee (VDC) Chairperson and the Tribal Administrator who were also in the dark about the development.
“Hiring in villages is done openly with the involvement of the kgosi and VDC. This gives everyone a shot at employment and encourages transparency. Our people who are Basarwa are not only good enough for Ipelegeng, they also should have a shot at jobs like this one. But if people are being employed behind my back and that of the VDC we’ve a serious problem. I doubt this is happening at other villages. We are only being undermined because of our ethnicity,” insisted Gaboromelwe, appealing to authorities to help him bring order to the village.