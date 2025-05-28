BNF Youth Shake-Up

Kedise Vows to Rebuild BNFYL and Ignite Political Revolution!
As the Botswana National Front Youth League (BNFYL) convenes in Kang for its elective congress next weekend, 23-year-old Lefika Melvin Mosala Kedise will be among the front-runners eyeing the presidency.
The fiery youthful leader from Lobatse has served as a Secretary of the Southern Regional Youth League Committee and Junior Chamber International (JCI), among other roles. He says he was inspired by his father, who is also a lifelong BNF stalwart.
The Voice reporter, DANIEL CHIDA, this week caught up with the charismatic candidate who believes the youth must lead from the front, not sit on the sidelines. “I represent a new generation that seeks to empower, rebuild, and elevate the youth of Botswana,” he enthusiastically remarked as he settled down for the interview.
What motivated you to contest for the YL Presidency?
I’m driven by a deep desire to see the BNF Youth League transformed into a vibrant, action-oriented, and autonomous structure that genuinely reflects the aspirations of young people. Our youth are brimming with potential, yet many remain marginalized. I believe it’s time to rebuild our structures, amplify youth voices, and lead with innovation. My candidacy is about restoring belief, expanding engagement, and creating platforms for youth empowerment across all sectors.
What does your slogan “The Vanguard of Change” mean?
“The Vanguard of Change” means that we, the youth, are at the frontline of transformation. It’s about leading from the front—reviving our structures, empowering young leaders, and innovating for a better Botswana. It also honors the BNF’s proud history of being a people-centered movement. As Vanguards, we are committed to progress, unity, and justice, building a future where young voices matter and action replaces rhetoric.
If elected, what do you want to do for youths?
I will focus on reviving and capacitating regional offices to be effective centers for youth empowerment, launching digital platforms (podcasts, social media campaigns, digital skills training) to engage and educate, and establishing Innovation Hubs for entrepreneurship and tech-based empowerment.
I will also review the Youth League Constitution to ensure greater youth autonomy and participation in party policy, advocating for youth-friendly policies around education, jobs, housing, and healthcare, and promoting leadership development through mentorship and structured training programs.
Are you satisfied by the number of representatives that the coalition brought to Council and Parliament?
While progress has been made, there is always room to grow. Our focus now must be on deepening youth engagement and visibility in both local councils and Parliament. Through stronger structures and increased advocacy, I believe we can prepare more young leaders to take up national leadership roles, ensuring we are not just represented—but heard, respected, and impactful.
BNF has been in opposition for a long time, and now its leader is the State President; what does that mean to you?
It is a powerful testament to perseverance and the people’s faith in the ideals we represent. It signifies a turning point—not only for the BNF but also for the country. As young people, it challenges us to rise to the occasion, to organize, mobilize, and participate meaningfully. This moment reaffirms the importance of youth involvement in shaping national policy and governance.
Are you happy with what he has done so far?
Yes, there have been commendable efforts, especially in uniting the opposition and keeping the flame of change alive. As young people, we are inspired to complement and build on these efforts by championing youth-centered initiatives that ensure our collective goals translate into tangible improvements in young lives across Botswana.
What do you think needs to be changed or done as a matter of urgency?
Structure resuscitation is urgent—we need functioning, resourced regional offices. A constitutional review of the Youth League is needed to empower it as an active, autonomous body. Launching digital campaigns and innovation hubs to address unemployment and digital inequality, and enhancing political education and leadership training to prepare youth for future governance roles are also crucial.
Your party is rocked by divisions ahead of the congress in Palapye; do you see any form of reconciliation after the congress?
Absolutely. Division is not new in politics, but reconciliation is always possible. The congress must be a turning point for unity. Our campaign, The Rebuilders, is grounded in the principle of healing, rebuilding, and forging a collective path forward. We must rise above factionalism and focus on the mission: empowering youth and transforming Botswana.
How is the situation at the YL level?
There is a clear desire for change among the youth. While challenges exist, especially around inactivity and underrepresentation, there’s also immense energy, potential, and talent waiting to be unlocked. Through our manifesto, we are offering a blueprint for revitalization—building strong structures, creating opportunities, and empowering youth to lead at every level.
Campaign Team Name: “Vanguard of Change: The Rebuilders”
This name represents our mission and identity. We are not just campaigning—we are rebuilding a legacy. “Vanguard of Change” speaks to our leadership in transformation, while “The Rebuilders” reflects our commitment to reviving the structures and values of the BNF Youth League. We aim to be the bridge between our glorious past and a progressive future.