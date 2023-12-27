A blast at the BOMUs

Award show lives up to the hype

Since the start of October when the BOMU Awards were launched, Seabelo Modibe told anyone who would cared to listen that the event would be unlike anything the country has seen before.

Organised by his company, Total Music Group, with P3.4 million from government set aside for the show, Modibe promised big things; and boy did he deliver, living-up to the hype in spectacular style.

Imagine arriving at an event and instantly being treated like a VIP!

That was the case at the Royal Aria Convention Centre in Tlokweng on Saturday as the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) staged their annual music awards for the 12th time.

Entry into the venue was seamless, thanks to Tickito’s ease of access online ticketing system, which functions through scannable QR Codes.

A stream of beautiful women were on hand to usher patrons into the VIP waiting lounge, furnished to meet the set standard of elegance.

While the photoholics swarmed the red carpet for the perfect Instagram snaps, guests were treated to refreshments as they waited for the theatre doors to officially open.

The initial idea was to sit attendees accordingly: guest presenters on one side, performers on one side, nominees on another, with the rest of the attendees grouped together.

However, the plan was compromised when most front-row ticket-holders didn’t arrive on time, forcing organisers to improvise and got for free sitting instead.

That little hiccup did not stop the show though because at 8 o’clock sharp, the doors closed and the fun began, with hosts DJ Fresh and Missgeekays hitting the stage, taking over from the red carpet host, Kedi Lezozo Molosiwa.

The event was well coordinated: performances, ad breaks and winners announcements flowing seamlessly.

Clearly, there had been a lot of rehearsing done, although some unfortunate speakers had trouble reading from the teleprompter, a shortcoming many in the audience found humorous.

The performances were definitely a highlight, as were the energetic group of dancers who changed outfits with every act.

The stars of the day, however, were the award winners, and Han C became the biggest winner of the night, raking in an impressive five awards: Album of the Year, Best Dance Album, Best Afro Pop, Best Male as well as Best Single for his hit song ‘Maloba’.

DJ Ngwazi received the Song of the Year Award receiving mixed reactions from the audience, as well as Best Amapiano Album for ‘Morata’.

Samantha Mogwe was the Best Female and also won Best Collaboration for ‘Marang’ – a joint project with Mpho Sebina.

Master KG and David Slater received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

There were a few glitches that did not go unnoticed.

Bouncy bounced onto stage with a powerful start to her performance, only for the power to fail on her twice, while the fabulous live band drowned out a couple of artists.

Nonetheless, it did not detract from a memorable night, one that certainly left an impression on this notoriously hard-to-please reporter.

Modibe’s idea to benchmark from South African event organisers paid off.

In a brief talk with the media at the end of the event, he said, “Sometimes it helps to admit that you don’t know certain things, and ask for help from those who do. Now, it’s upon us to use what we have been taught and take Botswana to greater heights.”

After the 12th BOMUs, there is a new ceiling to aim for!