Stay away from drugs

The World Drug report indicates that the number of people who used drugs in 2021 stood at 296 million , the same report indicates that 27 percent of people under the age of 25 were on treatment for drug use in Africa.

This was revealed by the Minister of Defense and Security Kagiso Thomas Mmusi during an anti- drug campaign in Maun on Friday.

Narrowing the statistics to Botswana, Mmusi noted that Botswana Police has recorded 1 232 cases of drugs in the year 2023 which led to the arrest of 1 784 people of which 116 amongst them were aged between 10 to 19 years.

“ The statistics above are quite disturbing as far as they relate to Africa and her youth . The youth form a vital percentage of our population. Their roles and activities are fundamental in Translating the goals of any community. The youth are the strength of any given nation” noted Mmusi.

According to Mmusi the government is highly committed in protecting her people from the ravaging drug scourge.

“ Botswana enacted the Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2018. The Act also established the Drug Enforcement Agency which is mandated to combat and eliminate the illicit production and supply and trafficking drugs” Revealed Mmusi.

For her Part Ngami District Health Management Team Coordinator Sandra Maripe noted that the Ngami community is also affected by drug and substance abuse, especially young people from age 15 to 19.

“ As a district we receive a number of clients having been affected by the use of drugs and substance abuse. In 2022 a total of 341 cases were registered while in 2023 331 were recorded” noted Maripe.

Maripe further revealed that in 2022, 327 cases were male while 14 were females. In 2023 the DHMT recorded 316 males and 19 female cases.

“ Drugs contribute to the increasing non communicable diseases like epilepsy, withdrawal induced seizures and cardiovascular diseases. This puts a strain in the already stretched health care system as in our district we have a limited number of skilled professionals to deal with affected individuals,” explained Maripe.

Maripe urged the communities and schools to strengthen education on drug abuse and called on families to know the type of friends their children hang out with.

Maun East Member of Parliament Goretetse Kekgonegile noted that reinstating corporal punishment in public schools can help reduce drug abuse cases.