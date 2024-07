He ascended to the driving seat as Acting Managing Director (MD) of Botswana Ash (Pty) Ltd (Botash) following the dismissal of Montwedi Mphathi in 2017. Having passed his ‘audition’ with flying colours, two years later Kanganwani Phatshwane was ultimately given the job full-time; he has been at the helm of one of the country’s most […]