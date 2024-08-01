Woman loses tongue in catfight

A 39-year-old woman of Maiphitlhwane ward at Pitsane village was detained and later released by Ramatlabama police after allegedly cutting off another woman’s tongue during a drinking spree.

The shocking incident occurred at Pitsane-west near Khazamula Bar last Wednesday night.

Ramatlabama police station commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho confirmed the incident, noting that the suspect and the victim, both aged 30, were enjoying drinks with friends at home when a misunderstanding erupted.

Although the friends managed to calm the situation, the fight reignited later in the evening.

Superintendent Matlho said the women, along with their friends, later boarded a combi to return home, but along the way the two got off near the bar and started fighting again.

“The friends in the combi were notified of the incident and they returned to the scene and rushed the wounded woman to the hospital where it was discovered that part of her tongue was cut off,” explained Superintendent Matlho.

The suspect allegedly cut off a large piece of the victim’s tongue measuring about 3.5 centimetres and also pulled out some of her rival’s hair which was found on the ground.

Superintendent Matlho noted that they were still awaiting the medical report and the victim to record her statement upon recovery.

Though the suspect had seriously injured the victim, she reportedly told the police that they were both drunk and she did not remember what led to the violence.

The police boss said the victim who now has difficulty speaking, was hospitalised and later discharged.

The suspect was also released from the holding cells as investigations continue, pending arraignment before court.