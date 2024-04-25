Woman jailed for murder

In a harrowing murder incident, a 34-year-old Matshelagabedi woman was sent to jail on Tuesday for allegedly killng her boyfriend aged 36.

Oratile Mpitse allegedly struck down Ndaba Chabale with a piece of wood on Sunday night, killing him instantly.

Confiming the incident, Matsiloje Assistant Superintendent Molebatsi Chingabe in a telephonic interview said they are still investigating the matter since it happened a few days ago.

Assistent Superintendent Chingambe continued to say that it was reported that the murdered boyfriend went to his girlfriend’s house at night and woke everybody up with threats.

“He allegedly threatened to kill the whole hosuehold , and they all escaped through the window together with their mother who managed to flee with the kids.

“Brandishing a pickaxe, Chabale ran after Mpitse, and that’s when the woman picked a piece of wood and hit him with it,” revealed the Assistant Superintendent.

The police office further stated that the man was rushed to the clinic where he was certified dead and Mpitse was subsequently arrested.

Looking lost and confused was Mpitse before Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday when she was arraigned for a single count of murder.

After the charge was read to her, plea was reserved, and she told court she will conduct her own defence.

The State Prosecutor Gasemotho Pitagano then pleaded that the accused be remanded in custody to give them ample time to wrap up their investigations.

“We oppose the accused person being granted bail because the society out there is still angry and the statements from the witnesses have not been collected yet.”

“We fear that granting her bail might jeorpadise our investigations,” Pitagano said.

Mpitse opted to remain silent in court concerning bail and she was remanded in custody to be brought back to court on May 10.