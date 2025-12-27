Water warrior

Championing sustainable solutions in BW

A new wave of youth-led innovation is reshaping Botswana’s environmental sector.

At the forefront of this movement is 25-year-old Ompatile Moseje, a young chemist and environmental consultant whose work is rapidly gaining national attention.

As the Founder and Lead Consultant of Premium Water & Chemical Consultancy (PWCC), Moseje is championing scientific precision, sustainable practices and community awareness at a time when water and soil challenges remain a real problem across the country.

The Phitshane Molopo native’s journey into chemistry began long before he ever stepped into a laboratory.

Raised by a mother who worked in a library, he grew up surrounded by books that nurtured his love for Maths and Science.

At just 14, a visit to his brother at a wastewater treatment plant ignited what would become a lifelong interest in water chemistry and environmental management.

“That moment sparked something in me. I realised how Science can be used to solve real problems.”

After excelling in both subjects at school, Moseje went on to pursue a BSc in Pure and Applied Chemistry at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST).

His early career included two years as a Water Treatment Technician, a role that exposed him to plant operations, equipment calibration and monitoring water parameters.

He later worked with laboratories and institutions including Morupule Coal Mine, JB Marks Local Municipality in South Africa, and Gaborone Private Hospital, experiences that strengthened his technical expertise and broadened his understanding of environmental issues.

Driven by a desire to offer reliable, accurate, and accessible scientific services, Moseje founded Premium Water & Chemical Consultancy in August 2024.

Headquartered in Phakalane, PWCC provides a wide range of services, including water treatment and quality testing, Physico-chemical and biological analysis, soil testing and fertility management, design and installation of treatment systems, industrial and boiler water treatment programmes, wastewater treatment and reuse solutions

“Our goal is to support farmers, industries, and households with practical solutions. Scientific accuracy is at the centre of everything we do,” he explains.

Moseje says the country faces pressing challenges, including high salinity in water sources, poor soil fertility, pollution from industrial waste, and widespread misconceptions about environmental safety.

“Many people assume that clear water is clean water. Others believe soil doesn’t need testing before planting. These mistakes can be costly, especially in agriculture.”

Through PWCC, he regularly conducts field assessments, guides clients through proper sampling techniques, and provides treatment recommendations. The company even developed a sampling guideline document to help reduce errors caused by incorrect sample collection.

“What motivates me is the opportunity to protect communities and help farmers. Botswana is growing, and science must guide our development,” he adds.

Looking ahead, he plans to expand PWCC, establish a full laboratory facility, partner with government institutions, and lead national projects focused on improving water and soil quality.

He also believes new technologies, such as portable testing kits and affordable treatment systems will make environmental services more accessible to rural communities.