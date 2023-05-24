Trio gang rape woman in Mokgenene

Sojwe police are investigating a rape incident in which three men reportedly raped a 55-year-old woman while sleeping alone inside an unlocked house at her place in Mokgenene, Kweneng District last Thursday night. The trio who were on their way from a local bar allegedly opened the woman's house after they realised she had forgotten […]
