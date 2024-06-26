Three in court for cable theft

Three Zimbabwean men appeared before a Francistown Magistrates Court this week for allegedly stealing electric borehole cables amounting to P17 000.

It was heard that Leorra William, Rangarirai Chitsiko and Peter Chuma, all aged between 30 and 40, since the beginning of this month have been terrorizing Mathangwane residents by vandalizing boreholes and cutting cables.

They were facing five counts of theft in which only one cable was recovered and the other cables, they confirmed during their arrest, that they have burnt them and sold the copper to a certain motorist.

The cables were stolen from five Mathangwane homes.

The recovered cable was thanks to guard dogs whose barking woke the owner, causing the thieves to flee, leaving the cable hanging from the pole.

In Court, state prosecutor Bosa Sebele, pleaded that the trio be remanded in custody as the matter is still under investigations. “We plead that the accused persons be remanded in custody to give the state ample time to wrap up their investigations. The accused persons are also illegal immigrants with no permanent place of abode in Botswana,” Sebele said.

They were therefore remanded in custody and will be back in court on July 8th.