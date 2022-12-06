The ups and downs of 2022

As we enter December and the curtain begins to close on 2022, while there is plenty of fun and festivities to be had, it is also a time for quiet reflection.

The Voice’s KITSO RAMONO ventured out onto the streets of Francistown to get the peoples’ experience on the year that was.

Did dreams come true, were aspirations shattered and were resolutions kept? Let’s find out…

Wazha Tshiamo (48)

When the year began, I set two goals for myself. One was to purchase livestock for my cattlepost in Surojane, near Matsitama, but I was unable to do so due to financial constraints. Another commitment...