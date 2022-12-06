The ugly face of salivary cancer

For the last four years of her life, Cynthia Matoteng has spent most of her days in terrible pain.

The 38-year-old has been fighting salivary gland cancer since 2018.

Although she remains hopeful, it is a fight she is slowly losing. On some days, she barely has the energy to get out of bed, each step riddled in agony.

Now living back in her native Chanoga, a village some 30km out of Maun, Matoteng is literally crying for help.

Narrating her tale of woe to The Voice this week, she reveals she was working as a hairdresser in Kasane when she felt the first innoxious signs of the disea...