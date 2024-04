In a glittering ceremony held at Royal Aria in Tlokweng on the 23rd of March,Anicia Tebogo Gaothusi snatched the fiercely contested for Miss Botswana 2024 title after beating nine other contestants who vied for the coveted crown. The 22-year-old, Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) student at Gaborone University College of Law and Professional […]