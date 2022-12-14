The CKGR conundrum

December 13th marks 16th Anniversary of the Roy Sesana versus Government court judgement which was also the first court case to be broadcast live on Botswana Television.

The Judgment Day, in 2006, was also bringing to an end, the country’s longest running legal battle, that started in 2002 when Roy Sesana led Basarwa to challenge what they called government’s forcible relocation from their ancestral land.

According to former Speaker of Parliament, who was Minister of Local Government at the time, Dr Margaret Nasha, the government had for many years tried to find a solution to the escalat...