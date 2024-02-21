NPC targets eight sectors for economic growth

Job creation needed to solve disparities

The National Planning Commission (NPC) has set its eyes on eight sectors of the economy in a bid to develop them to create jobs and grow the economy to a High-Income Status in the next 10 years.

This was revealed by officials of the Commission at a press briefing in Gaborone this week.

With stable Mining, Trade, and Financial Services sectors in place and doing fairly well, the Commission says the five others have a huge potential but still need a lot of attention and nurturing.

The Agriculture, Tourism, Sports and Creative Industry, Manufacturing, and Transport and Logistics sectors have potential for further growth and the National Transformation Strategy has been identified as the vehicle that can be utilized to realize this growth.

In the strategy, which has four pillars, the NPC wants to produce an internationally competitive workforce, competitive education system, transform the health care and wellness system, and achieve food security.

Furthermore, the NPC believes that social inclusiveness and a shift in values and culture have potential to improve economic performance of the country.

Security in water and energy supply, and environmental protection are also crucial to the development of the country especially that they are basic commodities for any household or production company.

The NPC also identified an accountable and transparent government, a peaceful and secure nation and a reformed public service as vehicles for achieving High Income Status.

However, the presenters noted that despite Government programmes in place, such as Youth Development Fund, LIMID, etc, the country has a lot of Inequalities in the country.

“The best solution to these inequalities is creation of employment. We need to address the issue of unemployment to close these gaps,” said David Sefawe, the Assistant Commissioner General responsible for Policy and Strategy at NPC who was leading the delegation.

He added that the identified sectors have the potential to improve the Gross Domestic Product, but only if resources, attention are invested in them and for all stakeholders to make inputs.

Most importantly, the sectors need all the necessary infrastructure to keep them going.

Meanwhile, the officials said that consultations for the National Development Plan 12 kicked off last year and will be completed early next year, for the plan to start with a new financial year for the new Administration in 2025.

Some of the Expected outcomes of the National Transformation Strategy

Increased Global Competitiveness: By creating an enabling environment, a thriving and productive human capital, efficient markets, and an effective innovation ecosystem.

ii. Knowledge-based Economy with Increased National Productivity Levels: Achieved through education methodology reform with improvements in education output, inclusive of technology and innovation.

iii. Investment Destination of Choice: Efforts to attract and genuinely welcome FDI and make Botswana a preferred destination for business and R&D while removing disincentives.

iv. Increased Investment in Science, Technology and Innovation will be achieved through education reform, improved research capabilities, and digital transformation.

v. A Smart Botswana will be achieved through investments in state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure, increased access, and affordable prices.

vi. Integrated Infrastructure Network will be attained by investing in world-class infrastructure, ports-of-entry facilities, road and rail networks and airports.

vii. Enabled Economic Environment will be realised by improving the ease of doing business and reforming the Government mandate.

viii. Improved Delivery Structures through executing the 1Gov-1BW model, effectively coordinating delivery units, robust M&E, and restructuring the Government as well as parastatals and SOEs.

ix. An Open Botswana – making Botswana a preferred destination for skilled talent, capital, businesses and R&D