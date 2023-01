WATCH: When Covid-19 was at its peak back in 2020, a business-minded youth realised the pandemic would spell doom and gloom for many of the country’s smaller enterprises.

This light bulb moment inspired Aobakwe Nkoni, 26, to start the Business Clinic, a hub which provides free business assistance to SMEs and SMMEs.

Three years later, Nkoni proudly tells Voice Money the initiative has helped over 450 Batswana owned businesses find redemption....