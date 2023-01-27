CoA to rule on Butterfly’s P30m suit

Wehlemina “Butterfly” Maswabi’s infamous October 2019 arrest on ‘financing terrorism’ charges reached the country’s apex court this week, this time in a reversal of roles, with the former spy agent suing investigators and state organs for her damaged reputation.

Some of the allegations against Maswabi when she was first dramatically frog-marched before the courts under deafening sirens and heavy police escorts four years ago, were that she was a signatory to a secret account in South Africa into which millions of Pula were stolen from Bank of Botswana. Some of the charges were later withdra...