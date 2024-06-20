Suspected illegal miners remanded

Six Zimbabwean men were arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Court this morning for illegal mining, possession of explosives and entering the country illegally.

Msindisi Zondo, Wishius Malhangu, Senzo Luphalha, Mthabisi Mpofu, Manager Moyo and Crispen Moyo were arrested by the cops on Tuesday near the signal hill in Matsiloje village in possession of unwroght precious metals suspected to be gold.

They were also found with 15 green detonator cables, 12 sino blasts and 100 gels suspected to be explosives.

As the police interrogated them, they noticed the ‘miners’ did not have the travelling documents and they hauled them to court a day later.

In court pleas were reserved and the State Prosecutor, Chilume Mpena requested time to complete his investigations.

“The accused persons are not bail candidates as they are in the country illegally. We also plead that they be remanded in custody until the finalisation of this matter. We fear that if they are granted bail they might abscond,” Mpena said.

He further stated that the precious stones have been taken for forensic analysis to determine if indeed it is gold.

The prosecutor was granted his wish, with the court remanding the six illegal miners in custody.

They will be back in court on June 24th.