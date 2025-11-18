Steel awakening

Ngamiland iron ore project headlines ‘Emerging Mining Triad’

Botswana is on the cusp of a significant economic transformation, with President Duma Boko declaring that Iron Ore is fast becoming a core component of the country’s diversification strategy.

Among the major shifts in this is the massive Ngamiland Iron Ore Project in Shakawe area, an initiative that is poised to dramatically boost Botswana’s nascent steel industry and drive a broader movement toward industrial minerals, green steel, and local value-added beneficiation.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Gaborone this week, President Boko identified iron ore, alongside uranium and manganese, as an “emerging triad of opportunity” central to the nation’s new mining renaissance.

While diamonds will remain a primary economic contributor, the government’s push, led by the Umbrella For Democratic Change (UDC) administration, aims to leverage Botswana’s diverse mineral wealth to secure future growth, according to Boko.

The excitement is focused on the Xaudum iron formation in Ngamiland, controlled by Gchwihaba Resources (Pty) Ltd sister company, to a Canadian exploration company; Tsodilo Resources. According to the company’s Director, James Bruchs, this vast iron magnetite deposit could rank among the top 10 globally in terms of scale.

Despite the unique exploration challenge posed by thick layers of concealing Kalahari sand, the company is targeting a compliant resources statement and preliminary economic assessment by 2026.

This development is already fostering crucial bilateral cooperation, with Botswana’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Noah Salakae, and Namibia’s Minister of Works and Transport, Veikko Nekundi, eagerly anticipating the mine’s opening near Shakawe village in the Okavango District in the near future.

The proximity of the mining site to the Trans-Zambezi railway line, just 35 kilometers from Rundu town in Namibia, is viewed as critical for efficiently transporting minerals to the international market.

Minister Salakae enthusiastically noted the regional impact during a recent interview with this publication.

“It looks like God’s eyes are now facing Africa, especially Botswana in particular… we will soon be starting to do business along Shakawe to Namibia pathway corridor where we will be exploring iron.”

The main copper deposits and projects in Northwest Botswana are concentrated along the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), which stretches across the Ghanzi and Ngamiland districts.

The most notable copper mines and advanced projects include operational mines such as MMG Khoemacau Copper Mine in Toteng area near Maun.

MMG Khoemacau is known as one of the highest-quality new copper mines globally, located in the emerging Kalahari Copper Belt. It currently produces copper concentrate with silver as a by-product and has significant potential for expansion.

There is also Motheo Copper Operations also known as Sandfire Resources located just outside Gantsi village which operates two open pit mines and produces high-quality copper concentrate.

Kalahari Copper Belt has always been a major factor in the country’s mining diversification, moving beyond the country’s traditional diamond dominance.

Gchwihaba Resources is hoping to open a mine in Shakawe area, an action which was previously opposed by government under the leadership of Botswana Democratic Party due to conflict over the mine’s proximity to the Okavango Delta, a world heritage site.

James M. Bruchs, Chairman and CEO of Tsodilo Resources commented on the SONA “I’ve been working in Botswana for more than two-decades and when I first started, there was a genuine what can we do to help you attituded at government but over the years, that shifted to do it my way or hit the highway mentality. I had the pleasure of meeting with HE Boko in March of this year to tell him about our game changing iron ore, critical and rare earth mineral projects in Ngamiland and I could sense right away that the President had a genuine interest in learning about the projects and how they would impact job creation and be a revenue generator for government. I can vouch for the fact that the President’s enthusiasm and messaging is having an impact, now when we visit and interact with ministries,the greeting is, how can we help you today? Exploration, project evaluation and bringing a project to the mining stage is arduous work and we all need to be on the same page to make it happen. President Boko is leading the way.”

.