South Korean Embassy donates ICT equipment

South Korean Embassy last week donated Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment and educational materials which include an embroidery machine, photocopy machine, tablets and interactive smart boards to Tlamelong Rehabilitation Centre.

When receiving the donation on behalf of Botswana Red Cross Society, Secretary General Kutlwano Mukokomani expressed gratitude to the South Korean Embassy for the donation and that they looked forward to an enduring partnership for such worthy causes.

“Your great gesture will enable our trainees to thrive, to fulfill their ambitions, make t...