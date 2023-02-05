Maun to phase out pit-latrines

Government is planning to phase out septic tanks and pit latrines in Maun following completion of the ongoing P1.9 billion sanitation project that is covering the whole tourism town.

Speaking at the ongoing sanitation workshop in Maun on Wednesday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands and Water Affairs, Kekgonne Baipoledi, noted that it is in fact the government’s expectation for customers to connect to the sewage lines and move away from using septic tanks and pit-latrines which are prone to causing underground water pollutions due to seepages.

He further contended that the old ...