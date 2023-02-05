GIS celebrates excellence

Last Thursday, Gaborone International School (GIS) organized a Gala Dinner to celebrate 19 top achievers who each scored 48points from their 2022 IGCSE sitting.

Speaking at the ceremony, GIS Executive Principal Gerald Hilton praised the students for their hardwork, dedication and resilience which ultimately saw them bear the great honor of being called top achievers.

South-East District Regional Director Peter Choto who was the guest of honour also gave praise to the 19 stars of the night. He especially gave credit to their parents for their commitment in sowing the great seed of a good ...