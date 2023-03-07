Soldier survives crocodile attack

A 30-year-old Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier is nursing a fractured arm after he was attacked by a crocodile while asleep with three of his colleagues in a tent near the Chobe river.

The victim who is stationed at Glen Valley Camp in Gaborone, was on an official trip when he got attacked by the crocodile at around 0110hrs yesterday (Monday).

Acting Kazungula Police Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Joseph Lepodise, said the victim had been sleeping just less than 100 metres away from the river when the reptile crept inside the military tent and attacked him.

"His colle...