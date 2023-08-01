Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

Shumba’s roar

By

Published

Shumba's roar
FULLY FOCUSED: Shumba

Passion for the noble profession Seven years ago, Keikantse Mmolai Shumba was told her services were no longer required by Gabz FM. Heavily pregnant at the time, it was a moment that could easily have broken the passionate young journalist. Instead, it proved the making of her. The Tonota native has not looked back since, […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Woman in Wine, Meet Sheryl Manchisi Woman in Wine, Meet Sheryl Manchisi

Featured

Woman in Wine, Meet Sheryl Manchisi

Previously the preserve of men, now more women are staking a claim in the wine industry. One such ‘wine-preneur’ is Sheryl Manchisi, Managing Partner...

1 week ago
Smooth talk with a jazz legend Smooth talk with a jazz legend

Entertainment

Smooth talk with a jazz legend

When it comes to jazz A-listers, the legendary, Lister Boleseng tops the list for many local jazz lovers. Famous for his awesome ability with...

1 week ago
Life on one leg Life on one leg

Featured

Life on one leg

Driver dodges death in horror crash... but botched op stalls future hopes Although John Douglas can’t remember the exact date his life changed forever...

1 week ago

News

Corruption in government

*DIS boss concerned over tender corruption

24/07/2023
With my little eye I spy With my little eye I spy

Front Page

With my little eye I spy

BPF cadres link party president to DIS A massive public fallout between the President of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) Biggie Butale and members...

19/07/2023
Class act Class act

Entertainment

On screen and off, Tshwenyego is unforgettable

Kgomotso Tshwenyego is a name you probably may have heard on local radio attached to a soft, feathery voice. You may have also seen...

11/07/2023
Female Voices missing on local music airwaves Female Voices missing on local music airwaves

Entertainment

Female Voices missing on local music airwaves

Only one in five songs played by local broadcasters in May 2023 were by females The Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) is hard at...

11/07/2023
A crucial conversation on grief A crucial conversation on grief

Featured

A crucial conversation on grief

Anger, shock, denial and guilt, and even misery, are some of the words that frequently dominated conversations at a recently held retreat for bereaved...

11/07/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.