Shumba’s roar

Passion for the noble profession Seven years ago, Keikantse Mmolai Shumba was told her services were no longer required by Gabz FM. Heavily pregnant at the time, it was a moment that could easily have broken the passionate young journalist. Instead, it proved the making of her. The Tonota native has not looked back since, […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Argus Online, Botswana Editors Forum and MISA Botswana, DIS, Featured, Gabz FM, Keikantse Mmolai Shumba, Queen Mosarwa and Boago Ramaphane, The Big Interview
Click to comment