Shortage of school textbooks still a concern

One of the biggest contributors to low performance of students is said to be persistent shortage of textbooks in both primary and secondary schools, according to the latest Auditor General’s report.

The problem which started several years back seems to have intensified in some parts of the country whilst for others there was oversupply of textbooks.

This has been attributed to lack of internal controls like supervision, record keeping, monitoring and reconciliation of expenditure.

“We observed that in all Junior Secondary Schools there was only one class set of textbooks provided for about ...