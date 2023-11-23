DIS impersonators arrested

Police have apprehended three individuals who posed as members of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) and defrauded a Chinese businessman.

The suspects, aged between 35 and 45, targeted the businessman by falsely asserting issues with his documentation.

Although the culprits lacked specific details about the alleged discrepancies, Superintendent Mpho Sebako, the Station Commander at Sir Seretse Khama Airport Police Station, revealed that the men followed the victim to his residence at Setlhoa Apartments in Block 10 where they demanded P3,000 from the Chinese businessman, to prevent legal consequences or deportation.

The victim who is a director at a construction company, complied and handed over P500 to each of the fraudsters only for them to return a few days later, demanding the remaining balance.

Fortunately, the businessman reported the incident to the police, leading to the subsequent arrest of the suspects.

During their fraudulent confrontation, Sebako said, the fraudsters threatened the Chinese man that they were going to expose him for a corrupt tender he got from Botswana Housing Corporation.

The Station Commander said that the businessman denied taking part in any BHC tender, but they insisted on getting the remaining balance. “Once our investigations are complete, we will arraign them and one of the suspects is a regular customer with us. He has similar cases in Palapye and even here,” noted Sebako.