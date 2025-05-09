‘Shocked’ Balopi Cries Foul

Alleges Political Interference Ahead of BDP Congress

As the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) prepares for its National Elective Congress in Maun this Saturday, Presidential hopeful Mpho Balopi has raised concerns about potential foul play.

Balopi claimed that unnamed individuals are orchestrating a campaign to discredit him before the congress, the BDP’s first as an opposition party. He alleged an abuse of state institutions for political purposes.

During his final press conference on Tuesday, the former Minister expressed his dismay at what he described as “a systematic attempt to intimidate” him.

He stated that shortly after announcing his candidacy for party presidency, some of his employees and associates were summoned for questioning by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC).

“Not only were my employees interviewed, but certain individuals were also called and questioned about me,” Balopi said. “Personally, I haven’t been called, but why not approach me directly, as I am always available? This suggests that a case is being built, which is deeply concerning.”

He further argued, “If the intention isn’t a witch-hunt, the logical first step is to contact the person directly. When that is avoided, and inquiries begin with those around them, the intention appears to be a fishing expedition.”

Balopi, a former BDP Secretary General, expressed his “shock” that people were being questioned about his assets, despite his having declared them in accordance with the law.

“I have declared everything, from my watches, guns, and paintings to assets I co-own or am in the process of acquiring. I even know their value. It’s unfortunate when such transparency is used against you,” Balopi stated. He urged state institutions to uphold their mandate and resist political manipulation.

“Government institutions must not allow themselves to be used. They should focus on their intended work, nothing more,” he concluded.

The BDP Presidential race features Balopi competing against experienced party members including former Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, Ame Makoba, and Nonofo Molefe.