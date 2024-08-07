End of the road for Masitaoka?

After three relatively successful seasons in the Premier League, Masitaoka FC’s stay in the elite division looks to be over.

Despite the top flight recently securing a lucrative deal with First National Bank Botswana (FNBB), worth P28.5 million over three years, it seems the expense of maintaining a team in the BPL is too much for the club to bear.

Although it has not been made official, Masitaoka look certain to sell their BPL status, returning to their roots to focus on their academy and player development.

On 20th July, Majatlhaga played a behind doors pre-season friendly with African Stars Soccer Club, losing 2-0 to the Namibians. The game came two days after another warm-up match against international opposition, SuperSport United, the visitors to Dinaledi Football Academy Stadium.

It’s unclear what has changed since then!

An inside source, speaking to Voice Sport on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, confirmed the Premier League dream was all but over for Masitaoka.

“They didn’t even submit their club licensing application to BFA; everyone has been released from the team,” said the source.

Club Chairman, Godfrey Ratlhaga, has promised to issue a formal statement by the end of the week.

“At the moment, I can’t provide any details. We will release a press statement before the end of the week,” said Ratlhaga, whose side finished 11th, 7th and 9th in their three BPL campaigns.

Following VTM’s withdrawal, citing financial strains, if Masitaoka do drop out, it leaves the BPL, which is scheduled to start on 21st September, down to 14 teams as it stands.