Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Latest News

Sashes and sabotage

*Miss Planet Botswana’s jewelry and makeup stolen in Cambodia

By

Published

DISAPPOINTED: Botumile is expected back home today

Last week, Onameditse Botumile was buzzing with excitement and oozing confidence as she flew almost 10,000 km to Cambodia for the Miss Planet International beauty pageant.

Unfortunately what was meant to be the trip of a lifetime turned into a nightmare when her jewelry and makeup were all stolen from her hotel room, an occurrence which her manager believes was intentional sabotage.

The 28-year-old beauty from Mambo village in the North-East District left the country on an incredibly hopeful note, certain that her personality, charm and intelligence were the perfect set to win her the cr...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.