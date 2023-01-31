Five suspected killers appear in court

Five men suspected to have killed and dumped a 26-year-old man at Loifo lands near Sojwe last Sunday were remanded in custody by Molepolole Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The charge sheet states that Thabang Boyce Dinko, 19; Kadimo Mmereki, 22; Tshephang Ramosu, 19, from Sojwe; Thabang Gilson Tsetserwa, 27, from Shadishadi; Mogomotsi Moshompi Mack, aged 23 of Serekelo cattle post, and others not before court on January 15th, 2023 acting together with common intention caused the death of Morebodi Kgotla.

Superintendent Kitsiso Lemogang told this publication in an interview that police arr...