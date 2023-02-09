I’m like Jesus to the opposition- PPP

You May Also Like
Entertainment
Please let them rest and give others a chance Shaya has noted with disappointment that government seems hellbent on recycling old people for positions....
Politics
Speaker to screen urgent motions Live streaming of Parliament on social media without approval to be discussed Office of the President is working on...
Latest News
" I hope its a minor misunderstanding"- Tsogwane Member of Parliament for Tonota, Pono Moathodi, has taken his frustrations about the speaker Phandu Skelemani...
Entertainment
Ee, Rraetsho, letsatsi leno o bogale Jang ne malome, Herod o botoka mo go wena- MP for Tonota, Pono Moathodi taking a jab at...
Latest News
Between 2017 and 2019, 559 lives were lost through gender based violence, while 1 029 threat to kill cases were reported to the police,...
Politics
Parliament should never ever stoop this low again- Matlou Member of Parliament for Tonota, Pono Moatlhodi tabled an urgent motion on Tuesday requesting the...
Latest News
Supply of salty water in the Dukwi area may be coming to an end if a statement by the Minister of Land Management, Water...