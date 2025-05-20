Running for employment

A man on a marathon mission to make a difference

Deeply moved by the impact of unemployment in Botswana, and roused to take action by a prophetic-like dream, a Tutume youth is planning something a little different.

Starting today, Monday, 32-year-old Jonathan Chakalisa will set off on a 630km journey, running the length of the A1, from Ramokgwebana Border in the north all the way to Ramatlabama in the deep south.

He estimates it will take him around 21 days to complete his marathon mission, with the ultimate goal of raising awareness and encouraging job creation within communities.

“This is more than a run – it’s a call to employers, leaders and every citizen to open doors, create opportunities and donate a job to those who are ready to work but held back by circumstance. In a country full of potential, unemployment is still a heavy shadow over the youth and hardworking citizens,” explained Chakalisa, who has christened his ‘A1 Man Run’: #DonateAJob.

An avid runner, the fitness fanatic tells Voice Money he has been preparing for the challenge for close to three years, taking part in local marathons and training hard.

It is a cause close to his heart.

After completing Form Five, the hands-on father-of-two found work in Chinese shops, fixing their furniture. However, the jobs eventually dried up and he fell on hard times.

“Having personally experienced five years of unemployment, with no salary month-end, I feel the pain and know what being unemployed means,” shares Chakalisa, who currently resides at the Apostolic Church of all Nations Church in Francistown’s Block 7 location.

“As a father, I am passionately seeking positive change, particularly for the youth,” he adds.

Struggling to drum up sponsorship for his campaign, Chakalisa appealed to Good Samaritans to assist with essential needs like water, accommodation and food.

“At the moment, my team and I, which consists of a photographer and a driver, will be camping in the bush by the roadside,” he reveals.

Explaining the powerful vision that came to him in his sleep and convinced him to lace up his running shoes, Chakalisa narrates, “I saw a kingdom where I was accommodating people; I want to have my own place where I can house those looking for jobs but do not have anywhere to stay.”

At 06:00 hours today, Monday, May 19th, he will take the first tentative steps towards achieving that dream.