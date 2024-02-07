Cheating claims lead to murder

Furious at his girlfriend for accusing him of cheating, a 37-year-old man is said to have reacted by striking his lover in the head with an axe handle causing her death.

As Mmamokete Bee, 44, lay unconscious on the ground, Pako Ramosweu allegedly poured petrol over her motionless body before adding hot charcoal in a failed attempt to burn her corpse.

The gruesome incident took place at Lebesane lands near Kweneng village sometime over the weekend.

The matter came to light on Monday (29 January) when Ramosweu reportedly went to inform the headman that he had killed his girlfriend and was surprised the village didn’t know about it.

Shocked, the headman took him to the police to report the matter.

When the cops arrived at the scene, they indeed found Bee’s body inside the house. Fortunately, the petrol had failed to catch light, which will come as a small crumb of comfort to the slain woman’s loved ones.

During questioning, Ramosweu reportedly told the police he lost his cool when Bee questioned his faithfulness. He reacted by grabbing an axe handle and hitting her across the forehead.

Later, he left and spent the night in Kweneng without reporting the incident. It is still unclear how long he waited before tipping off the headman.

Appearing before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the accused killer was remanded in custody as per the Prosecutor’s request.

“I was unable to bring the investigating officer as he has gone for post-mortem regarding this case. He did not provide an affidavit and I only learnt about the case yesterday evening,” explained, Inspector Future Modisadife.

Ramosweu will be back in court on 15th February.