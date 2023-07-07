Connect with us

12 years for heroin trafficker

An eSwatini national, Ledion Bong' Musa Masangane, 49, was yesterday condemned to 12 years behind bars by the Kasane Magistrate Court for trafficking heroin. Masangane was convicted for one count of trafficking narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. The accused was arrested through the help of sniffer dogs at the Kazungula Border Post on 25th April […]

