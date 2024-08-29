Repeat offender gets 15 years for raping same widow again

In a harrowing case that shocked the community, a Mmapatse man, Babolokeng Makhujwana has been sentenced to another 15 years in prison after being convicted of raping the same widow he violated over a decade ago.

The sentencing took place last Friday, bringing a close to a trial that highlighted the persistent threat posed by repeat offenders.

Makhujwana, 43, had previously served a 10 years for raping the same woman in 2011.

Shortly after his released, he struck again on December 5, 2021, attacking the widow, 65, after she visited a friend for a sleep over.

His brutal act reignited fears within the community and raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of rehabilitation for violent offenders.

Throughout the trial, Makhujwana denied the charges, insisting he had not raped the woman.

However, the evidence presented against him was overwhelming, leading to his conviction.

During mitigation, Makhujwana pleaded with the court to show leniency, citing his responsibilities at home, particularly his role in assisting his elderly father with livestock that had allegedly gone astray during his incarceration.

Senior Magistrate Game Mooketsi, who presided over the case, was unmoved.

In her sentencing, the Magistrate emphasized the severe psychological and emotional toll and trauma Makhujwana’s actions had inflicted on the victim, noting she had been forced to relive the horrors of her first assault.

“There are aggravating factors in this instance, as he raped a defenceless old woman who had no power to fight back. Sending him to prison is giving him time off from society to rehabilitate and reflect on the wrong he has done, and to understand that his actions were not just unlawful but deeply inhumane,” ruled Mooketsi, sentencing him to 15 years in the slammer.

The serial rapist has 14 days to appeal the the conviction and sentence if he so desires.

In an extra twist to the bleak case, Makhujwana’s farther previously served 20 years for killing the victim’s husband.