Rape suspect in trouble again

Like flies to sh**, trouble seems to follow Kemofilwe Keokilwe around.

Accused of raping a teenager in a brutal two man gang-rape over the Easter Holidays, the Maun youth is said to have fallen foul of the law again.

Released on bail, the 21-year-old reportedly used his freedom to attack one, Galebolae Molapisi and steal his Samsung cellphone valued at P1, 800.

Keokilwe, accompanied by another suspect not before court, is believed to have struck at around 1930 hours on Saturday 29 June.

According to the court papers, Molapisi was driving in Botshabelo ward when two unknown men blocked the road.

When he got out of the car to find out what the problem was, Keokilwe and his accomplice allegedly attacked him with fists and kicks all over his body.

When he fell to the ground, the two assailants searched the vehicle and helped themselves to his phone.

Addressing the court, Prosecutor Khani Khani noted investigations were at an initial stage and the victim remains in a critical condition.

“After the assault, the victim was taken to Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital and was referred to Nyangabgwe hospital in critical condition. He cannot talk,” revealed Khani.

Keokilwe was remanded in custody, with the matter set for 18 July for status update.

It is the second time in a matter of months Keokilwe finds himself accused of breaking the law.

On the evening of 29 March, along with Ompolokile Tshekelo, 25, he allegedly abducted a 19-year-old girl at knife point, with the pair taking it in turns to rape her at an abandoned house in Moeti ward.

The incident left the terrified teen traumatized.