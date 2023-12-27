Qwabe twins’ special surprise

Local artist captures SA sisters on canvas

Seated on Molapo Leisure Garden’s cool, crisp lawn, moved by the music, the laidback vibe and the colourful crowd’s happy chatter, Thatayaone Ramolapong felt inspired to start painting.

With the African Attire on Fleek and Jazz festival in full flow around him, the 32-year-old got to work, letting loose with his brushes and acrylic paints.

Two hours later, his canvas was filled with the faces of the show’s headline act, South African Afro Pop sisters, the Qwabe Twins.

Immediately after their performance, the fine-artist presented the siblings with their ‘special surprise’.

Taken aback by Ramolapong’s art-work, the twins let out identical squeals of delight.

“This is so beautiful, we really thank you. We promise to post it on our Facebook page and tag you, thank you,” said the twins, who later that night (9th December) duly took to FB to share the moment with their 2.1 million followers.

Flushed with happiness, Ramolapong told Voice Entertainment it was a goosebump moment, and one of the best experiences of his life.

“It was a special night for me, standing there on stage with the international artists, I could not believe it. I am glad I did it,” said the man who first took up the paintbrush in 2001 at junior secondary school.

Speaking of his painting, the skilled brushman, who has previously captured SA singers Simmy and Loyiso on canvas, explained, “That is contemporary art, more like abstract, where I just detail only the parts that define an image or the person I am painting. There is no need to detail too much so that it does not become realism technique.”

Ramolapong, whose work has been exhibited across the country, including at the National Art Gallery, plans to move to South Africa next year, where he hopes to take his talent to the next level.