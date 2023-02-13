Connect with us

Male prisoners outnumber females by far- Mmusi

FILE PIC: Maun Prison

While the country’s population is estimated at 2.5 million with the man to woman ratio estimated at 1:2; and life expectancy for men below 60 years of age, it seems more men are destined for prison than for a better life.
According to Minister of Defense and Security, Kagiso Mmusi, as at 15th December 2022, there were 3 129 inmates and 3 071 of them were men whilst only 58 were females.
As for foreigners, there were 703 males in prison while 139 out of a total of 842 were females. “It is worth noting that during the five year period in question the number of prisoners has been reducing for b...

