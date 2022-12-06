Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Queen Hurrikane’s vegetable storm

By

Published

Queen Hurrikane’s vegetable storm
DIVERSIFYING: Jennifer Tsheole

Singer finds ripe reward in the fields

When she’s not whipping up a storm in the studio, local RnB singer Queen Hurrikane is a whirlwind of activity away from music.

The 35-year-old beauty, whose curvy good looks have earned her a legion of male followers, sells fruit & veg and also runs a laundry service.

The ‘Mamela’ hit-maker, real name, Jennifer Tsheole is proud of her hustle, Jlow’s Fruit n’ Vegetables on the Move, which began operations in 2019.

“That was just before the Covid-19 outbreak. Surprisingly, it did not affect me as I had orders throughout which I delivered...

SING UP and Login to read full story.
Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Entertainment

Big Weekend Fri 11 November 2022

Zion night experience Zion Experience Bw will host an all night gospel festival on the 3rd of December under the theme ‘For Zion I...

11/11/2022
Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022 Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022

DJ KSB takes Mathuthu Banga on tour Starting next week, DJ KSB will embark on a nationwide tour dubbed, ‘Mathuthu Banga’ alongside rising South...

18/10/2022
Big weekend 23 September 2022 Big weekend 23 September 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend 23 September 2022

Kabza De Small and Daliwonga headline all white party The Piano Hub and Dark Knights will this Saturday host a massive All White festival...

23/09/2022
A stepping stone to a better life A stepping stone to a better life

Business

A stepping stone to a better life

SSI beneficiaries relive their experiences Originally founded in Mochudi as a small centre serving the community, in the last 14 years Stepping Stones International...

20/09/2022
Cleaning up with Tlou Detergents Cleaning up with Tlou Detergents

Business

Cleaning up with Tlou Detergents

Meet the boss Although he had studied hard for a career in Electronics Engineering, in 2013 Nonofo Ditshego spotted a gap in the market...

23/08/2022
Selling Setswana Selling Setswana

Business

Selling Setswana

Online Setswana lessons gain international interest For the last eight years, a young Motswana woman has made it her mission to take Setswana to...

26/07/2022
Cracked it Cracked it

Latest News

Cracked it

Meet the man behind the Crackit empire At the age of 18, Moemedi Senwelo dropped out of University of Botswana (UB) where he was...

20/07/2022
Queen Hurrikane set for a return Queen Hurrikane set for a return

Entertainment

Queen Hurrikane set for a return

R&B and House music artist, Jennifer Tsheole who goes by the stage name, Queen Hurrikane or JLO is busy in the studio working on...

20/07/2021
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.