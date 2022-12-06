Queen Hurrikane’s vegetable storm

Singer finds ripe reward in the fields

When she’s not whipping up a storm in the studio, local RnB singer Queen Hurrikane is a whirlwind of activity away from music.

The 35-year-old beauty, whose curvy good looks have earned her a legion of male followers, sells fruit & veg and also runs a laundry service.

The ‘Mamela’ hit-maker, real name, Jennifer Tsheole is proud of her hustle, Jlow’s Fruit n’ Vegetables on the Move, which began operations in 2019.

“That was just before the Covid-19 outbreak. Surprisingly, it did not affect me as I had orders throughout which I delivered...