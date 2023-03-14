PPP in baby standoff

Man accuses Deputy Speaker of taking his granddaughter

'That man kidnapped and killed my grandson!' - Moathodi

National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pono ‘PPP’ Moathodi finds himself at the centre of a potentially explosive situation involving a five-year-old girl currently residing at his house in Tonota.

According to the child's grandfather, Batshani Robert Mokani, Moathodi's family, took the little girl from him just before Christmas and have kept a tight hold on her ever since.

"Their son has been dating my daughter, but they are not married, and my granddaughter is not related to ...