Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Post office ideal for SMMES

By

Published

Post office ideal for SMMES
IMPRESSED : Cornelius Ramatlhakwane

The rise of electronic-commerce, increasing demand from consumers for sustainable products and services has positioned the post office as an ideal platform for small micro and medium enterprises(SMMEs) to use to take services to the masses. Deliberating on the optimisation of postal networks and innovation for the future of global e-commerce at the Transport and […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Energy boost Energy boost

Business

Energy boost

Energy sector contributes P400m in levies annually Cross-border trucks that frequent Botswana en-route to other countries are said to be providing much needed opportunities...

23 hours ago

Business

Quality recognition for BotswanaPost

*BotswanaPost scoops Universal Postal Union Quality of Service Fund Award

06/05/2023
In off the post In off the post

Business

In off the post

BotswanaPost add BTC Smega to services In their continued efforts to make life easier for their customers, BotswanaPost have joined forces with Botswana Telecommunications...

25/10/2022

Latest News

Molale explains BotswanaPost and Choppies deal

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has entered into a contract with BotswanaPost to facilitate the disbursement of monthly social grants to...

22/09/2020
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.