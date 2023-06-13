Post office ideal for SMMES

The rise of electronic-commerce, increasing demand from consumers for sustainable products and services has positioned the post office as an ideal platform for small micro and medium enterprises(SMMEs) to use to take services to the masses. Deliberating on the optimisation of postal networks and innovation for the future of global e-commerce at the Transport and […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Botswana Transport and Energy Summit, BotswanaPost, BotswanaPost Chief Executive Officer Cornelius Ramatlhakwane, PosoMoney, small micro and medium enterprises(SMMEs)
Click to comment