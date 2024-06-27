Gambling Authority Scoops Gaming Award

Gambling Authority scored a major achievement by winning the “Best Responsible Gaming Program Award in Africa”, at Gaming Tech 2024 Summit in Kenya recently

The award was received by the Gambling Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Emolemo Peter Kesitilwe and Manager, Regulatory Enforcement, Linnet Mafukidze.

The event, held under the theme; “Bridging Borders, Unifying Gaming and Tech in Africa”, is the first edition of Gaming Tech Africa and was in Nairobi, Kenya at Safari Park Hotel and Casino.

This annual summit is a coveted platform for gaming and national lottery regulators from across the continent and beyond, aiming to form the future of gaming and technology in Africa.

Today’s esteemed award acknowledges the unwavering commitment of the Gambling Authority to nurturing a responsible and well-regulated gambling environment in Botswana.

Expressing gratitude for the honour bestowed upon the team, CEO Kesitilwe, remarked: “We are privileged to receive this honour from our peers in the African gaming industry.”

Kesitilwe noted that the award symbolises the relentless dedication and perseverance exhibited by the Gambling Authority team.