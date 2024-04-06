Its not surprising that factions of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change are now scrambling for money.

When the self-proclaimed secretary general of the main opposition, Sengezo Tshabangu started recalling members of parliament and councilors, it was clear that there was more to it than just recalls.

Ultimately the ruling ZanuPF was the biggest beneficiary because in the by-elections that followed it got almost all the seats as the opposition did not field any candidates.

So,thanks to Tshabangu, the ruling party eventually got the two-thirds majority that it desperately needed to have an upper hand in parliament.

The infamous politician was then rewarded with a seat in the senate and is now enjoying the perks that come with it.

To him, it does not matter that he played a critical role in destroying a movement that hadwon the hearts of many, what is important is that his pockets are never empty of US dollars.

While Tshabangu reckons he is in charge of the oppositions, there are other factions that think the same and it all borders on the benefits, they all want to “eat” after all.

No wonder four factions are now fighting for the share of funds that are disbursed under the Political Parties Finance Act, all claiming that they are the right beneficiaries of the money.

And believe you me, whoever gets the money will convert much of it for personal use; that is the disease of our politicians, buying fancy cars and leading a fancy lifestyle.

Zanu PF, has actually used this tactic over the years to destroy the opposition, to divide the using money.

They know its all about politics of the stomach and not the welfare of masses.

Meanwhile, in other news, local millionaire and socialite, Wicknell Chivayo aka Sir Wicknell is trending again this week, not because he dished out another high end vehicle but because of his pending divorce.

His soon to be ex-wife, Sonja Madzikana confirmed on local radio that they have not been together for a while though the divorce is likely to be made official sometime in May.

Of course people are having a field day on the issue considering Chivayo’s social standing, wondering what could have led to the split.

I will not say some of the things on the platform since this is a family newspaper.

Some people are however applauding Madzikana for choosing her happiness over wealth and soft life as she is the one who apparently initiated the divorce.