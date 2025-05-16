Pedestrian deaths on the rise

At Least 120 Die on the Roads Annually
Concerned about the rising number of pedestrians and cyclists being killed on the country’s roads, the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) has urged motorists to be more responsible.
Speaking at the MVA’s Safe Mobility Challenge in Francistown on Saturday (10 May), the parastatal’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Tlhagwane said drivers must understand they share the road with pedestrians and cyclists.
Held at the Old Council Stadium, the annual event attracted an impressive turnout, with hundreds braving the early morning chill to take part.
Taking place for the third year running, after previous installments in Molepolole and Gaborone, the activation uses walking, running, and cycling as tools to promote a culture of road traffic safety, Tlhagwane explained they decided to bring this year’s edition to Ghetto after realizing pedestrian fatalities are increasing in the second city.
“On average, Botswana loses 400 lives annually to road traffic crashes, with pedestrians accounting for around 30 percent of these deaths. Since 2019, pedestrian fatalities grew from 21 percent of the annual deaths to 32 percent,” he revealed.
According to statistics from Botswana Police Service, eight pedestrian deaths were reported in Francistown last year, as well as 17 serious injuries and a further 83 minor injuries. Regarding cyclists, in 2024 the city recorded one death, one serious injury, and one minor injury.
Tlhagwane said these statistics should be a cause for concern and a call to action, stressing such loss of life was preventable.
His sentiments were shared by Francistown Mayor, Gaone Majere. Aside from being a tragic waste of human life, Mayor Majere noted poor road safety has a direct and negative impact on trade and economic growth.
“Businesses suffer from delays in transportation, increased insurance costs, and the loss of skilled workers. The efficient movement of goods and services is hampered, affecting our competitiveness and overall economic efficiency,” highlighted the second city’s first citizen.
Majere added that for Botswana to achieve its vision of becoming a high-income nation by 2036, a healthy and productive citizenry is essential.
“The loss of lives and the incapacitation of individuals due to road traffic crashes directly undermine this aspiration. A nation grappling with a high burden of road traffic injuries and carnage cannot fully realize its economic potential,” he said.