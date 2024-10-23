Pay up or forget Durban!

Bakwadi gets tough with ‘spoiled’ Karate associates

Karate’s no-nonsense kingpin, Mpho Bakwadi, has come out fighting in the association’s stand-off with local clubs.

Affiliates are furious at the Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) for setting a P500 registration fee on athletes wanting to take part in next month’s Commonwealth Karate Club Championships in Durban (30 November – 1 December).

This was announced on Monday (October 14, 2024), causing an immediate uproar amongst the Karate community.

A disgruntled club representative accused the association of exploitation, telling Voice Sport the decision was made purely out of greed.

“Commonwealth registration is free, so we don’t understand why they are charging us. In the past, clubs have handled their own registrations, and we cover our own expenses for transport, accommodation, and food. This feels like money grab,” grumbled the anonymous source.

The karateka added this was not the first time BOKA has introduced new fees, referencing a recent decision at the General Assembly to charge each athlete a monthly subscription fee.

“Instead of supporting us, they are taking advantage!” he seethed.

However, in a brief interview with Voice Sport, Bakwadi dismissed the complaints, insisting the fee was necessary for the growth of the sport.

The BoKA President explained the P500 charge covers administration costs for processing registrations with the Commonwealth Karate Federation and ensuring compliance with the event’s requirements.

He further warned that clubs attempting to bypass BoKA’s registration process will face consequences.

“I won’t allow free registration. We have rules and regulations at BOKA. Our people have been spoiled for a while, and the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) has also grown tired of continually funding everything. If we want karate to grow, we must invest in it,” he stressed, accusing those who publicly challenge BOKA of contributing to Karate’s decline in Botswana.