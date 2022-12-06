Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pay council rates-fcc mayor

By

Published

Pay council rates-fcc mayor
DEEPLY CONCERNED: Radisigo

Francistown City Mayor, Godisang Radisigo has lamented the financial constraints his council finds itself under.

In his Full Council session address on Monday Radisigo said the limited financial resources limits the scope at which they can be able to provide for critical items such as maintenance of facilities, procurement of fleet and equipment as well as the implementation of new initiatives and strategies.

He revealed that FCC has an annual budget of P215, 158,400.00 for the financial year 2022/2023, and as of 31st October they've already spent P124, 765,158.79.

"Running expenses r...

SING UP and Login to read full story.
Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Woolworths donate p2.1m worth clothing Woolworths donate p2.1m worth clothing

News

Woolworths donate p2.1m worth clothing

Woolworths Botswana this week donated clothing worth P2 million to five charitable organisations. Bagodi Barona will receive clothes worth P650 000 for old age...

2 hours ago
The ugly face of salivary cancer The ugly face of salivary cancer

News

The ugly face of salivary cancer

*Desperate patient pleads for help

2 hours ago
Raised by a carton of chibuku Raised by a carton of chibuku

News

Raised by a carton of chibuku

The remarkable rise of the Mahube Empire In the early 80s, Tipson Ndiyapo Mahube was a Marketing Manager at Shell Oil Botswana, traversing the...

1 week ago
The boys come out to play The boys come out to play

Entertainment

The boys come out to play

International Men's Day celebrated in Ghetto The boys came out to play in Francistown on Friday as the city celebrated International Men’s Day a...

28/11/2022
A supernatural calling A supernatural calling

Entertainment

A supernatural calling

Traditional healer tells his story Back in March, respected traditional doctor Rabeisane and his magic bowl became headline news. Not for the first time,...

15/11/2022

Entertainment

Grooving in the Ghetto Fri 11 November 2022

A festival in the foothills Now in its sixth edition, the annual Nyangabgwe Cultural Hill Festival returns to the city of Francistown this month....

11/11/2022
Mascom Batanani walk raises big bucks for deaf centre Mascom Batanani walk raises big bucks for deaf centre

Business

Mascom Batanani walk raises big bucks for deaf centre

In the early hours of Saturday 27 August, Mascom took to the streets of Francistown for the 4th edition of the Batanani Charity Walk,...

08/11/2022
The brains behind GUC The brains behind GUC

Business

The brains behind GUC

MEET THE BOSS Although relatively content in his career as a secondary school teacher, in 2006 Dr Antoney Joseph saw an opportunity and grabbed...

08/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.