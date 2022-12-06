Pay council rates-fcc mayor

Francistown City Mayor, Godisang Radisigo has lamented the financial constraints his council finds itself under.

In his Full Council session address on Monday Radisigo said the limited financial resources limits the scope at which they can be able to provide for critical items such as maintenance of facilities, procurement of fleet and equipment as well as the implementation of new initiatives and strategies.

He revealed that FCC has an annual budget of P215, 158,400.00 for the financial year 2022/2023, and as of 31st October they've already spent P124, 765,158.79.

"Running expenses r...