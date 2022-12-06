Pay council rates-fcc mayor

You May Also Like
News
Woolworths Botswana this week donated clothing worth P2 million to five charitable organisations. Bagodi Barona will receive clothes worth P650 000 for old age...
News
The remarkable rise of the Mahube Empire In the early 80s, Tipson Ndiyapo Mahube was a Marketing Manager at Shell Oil Botswana, traversing the...
Entertainment
International Men's Day celebrated in Ghetto The boys came out to play in Francistown on Friday as the city celebrated International Men’s Day a...
Entertainment
Traditional healer tells his story Back in March, respected traditional doctor Rabeisane and his magic bowl became headline news. Not for the first time,...
Entertainment
A festival in the foothills Now in its sixth edition, the annual Nyangabgwe Cultural Hill Festival returns to the city of Francistown this month....
Business
In the early hours of Saturday 27 August, Mascom took to the streets of Francistown for the 4th edition of the Batanani Charity Walk,...
Business
MEET THE BOSS Although relatively content in his career as a secondary school teacher, in 2006 Dr Antoney Joseph saw an opportunity and grabbed...