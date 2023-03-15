Patient dies after jumping off moving ambulance

A psychiatric patient from Mmadinare reportedly died along the road near Otse village on Sunday afternoon after jumping off a moving ambulance.

Woodhall Police Station Commander, Superintendent Daniel Katse confirmed the death incident, noting that the patient was being transported in a Quantum ambulance referred from Mmadinare Primary Hospital to Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital.

“The patient aged 34 was accompanied by a nurse who was sitting next to her and the driver. It happened that along the way as the patient was sleeping, she woke up and opened the door jumping off while the ambulance was...