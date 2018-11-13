On the chopping block

* TK LIKELY TO BE FIRED * Masisi to overhaul BTO Management

The Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism, Tshekedi Khama (TK) ‘s days as a Minister are numbered if news coming from Office of the President (OP) is anything to go by.

Information gathered by this publication has indicated that President Mokgweetsi Masisi was likely to fire Tshekedi from his ministerial position and overhaul the Botswana Tourism Organisation management before the Christmas break.

Considering how events have unfolded so far since Masisi became president in April, Tshekedi’s dismissal would not be a surprise.

In July, Tshekedi had to defend himself against accusations of mismanagement and meddling in BTO affairs from a report published and presented in parliament following examination of books of accounts for the organization by Committee on Statutory Bodies and State Enterprises.

The committee had recommended for President Masisi to fire Tshekedi and conduct an audit for a three-year period ending December 2017.

Tshekedi himself had at one point expressed uncertainty about his position as a minister in Masisisi’s cabinet

“I cannot confirm to you whether I will remain Minister or not. It is Mokgweetsi (Masisi)’s call.’ He once said in an interview with a local publication.

Some of Tshekedi’s questionable decisions that would have likely cost him his job include the chartering of an aircraft for the former president, Ian Khama from Makgadikgadi to Mosu and unilaterally taking a decision to open offices for BTO in Dubai, London and United States.

“Masisi is highly likely to recall some staff members deployed in all these offices.” The source said.

In May this year, The Chairman of Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) Dr Thapelo Matsheka criticised Tshekedi for taking decisions without minimal consultation with HATAB.

He cited the introduction of Tourism Development Levy, increase for participation fees at travel fares, and discontinuation of participation by BTO at regional markets without consultation with the industry.

Apart from all the above professional blunders, it is also alleged that Tshekedi further strained his relationship with president Masisi by instructing BTO management to mistreat Masisi at the 2017 Annual Khawa Dune Challenge.

During the event, Masisi who was then the Vice President was apparently ushered to a VIP section whilst Tshekedi and the former president, Khama together with their families and friends enjoyed the luxury of a VVIP section.

The VP was allegedly neglected until a sympathetic BTO employee decided to take care of him. According to the OP source, this did not go down well with Masisi who felt disrespected and humiliated, especially by Tshekedi.

“That was not the first incident in which Masisi felt disrespected by Tshekedi as there was another incident where the minister was alleged to have walked out while Masisi was still addressing the central committee,” the source further revealed.

Tshekedi has however dismissed allegations that he mistreated Masisi at Khawa saying that they simply had separate hospitality stations.

“We had our own hospitality with former HE but not with members of our families as alleged. Masisi had his own hospitality at the VIP section. I never gave out such instructions,” Tshekedi explained before adding that it would have been against protocol for him to instruct the VP where to go. “I am a Minister and he was VP.”

Regarding his rumoured dismissal from work, Tshekedi said were it to happen he would expect to be informed about it in advance.

Efforts to get a comment from OP failed as the Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi did not answer his phone..