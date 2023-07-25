Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nurses, pharmacists busted in ARV theft

*Half a million Pula worth of drugs stolen in three clinics
*Buyer found with P89K in cash

By

Published

Nurses busted in ARV theft
VULNERABLE: Central Medical Stores

*Half a million Pula worth of drugs stolen in three clinics
*Buyer found with P89K in cash

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

The big American dream The big American dream

News

The big American dream

Local SMMES exhibit at US-Africa Summit The US-AFRICA Summit held at the Royal Aria Convention Centre in Tlokweng last week has come and gone,...

2 hours ago
Botswana potent for mining Botswana potent for mining

Business

Botswana potent for mining

75 percent of land mass remains unexplored Chief Technical Officer at Minerals Development Company Botswana(MDCB) Matthews Bagopi, says there is immense potential in Botswana's...

2 hours ago
Bont tick bleeds Agric ministry Bont tick bleeds Agric ministry

Business

Bont tick bleeds Agric ministry

Govt dips deep into Cattle Slaughter Levy for help Eight years after they first reared their ugly heads in the western fringes of the...

18/07/2023
Building big Building big

Business

Building big

BHC plan high-value projects to rebuild profits Aims to deliver 1, 680 Housing Units in two years After experiencing a huge dent in their...

18/07/2023
Invading the internet space Invading the internet space

Business

Invading the internet space

Meet the boss Liquid Intelligent Technologies opened its doors in Botswana in 2018 as a barely new entrant in the fibre and internet services...

20/06/2023
Blinging down the economy Blinging down the economy

Business

Blinging down the economy

Weak rough diamond demand stunts economic growth Domestic economy projected to slow down by 4 percent Following a promising growth and recovery post the...

20/06/2023
Limkokwing University on the move Limkokwing University on the move

News

Limkokwing University on the move

Limkokwing University of Creative Technology Botswana has left its popular Block 7 premises following a relocation of its campus to the Plaza Building in...

13/06/2023
BPF faction goes ahead with 'illegal gathering' BPF faction goes ahead with 'illegal gathering'

Politics

BPF faction goes ahead with ‘illegal gathering’

The much talked about meeting of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF)’s Concerned group will go ahead as planned in the mining town of Selibe-Phikwe...

30/05/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.