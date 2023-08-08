Connect with us

Business

Namibian dream

BIG EARNER: Namibia Metro

Sefalana expands Namibia footprint Already impressive, Sefalana Group plans to expand its Namibian footprint by delving deeper into the country’s retail sector. The wholesale giant has made huge strides in Namibia through its trademark Cash and Carry and Hyper stores. Established as the largest player in Namibia's fast moving consumer goods business, Sefalana boasts 21 […]

